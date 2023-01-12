Sheezan Khan replaced by Abhishek Nigam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, hero gets new face through ancient cosmetic surgery

Abhishek Nigam is replacing Sheezan Khan in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul

The rumour mills had been buzzing with the news that Abhishek Nigam had replaced Sheezan Khan as the lead of the ongoing TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. This has now been confirmed by sources close to the show, as per a new report. Sheezan has been in police custody for the last three weeks in connection with the death of the show’s other lead Tunisha Sharma.

Tunisha died on December 24 after she was found hanging in a makeup room on the show’s sets. The police has ruled her death a suicide. After Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against Sheezan, her co-star and ex-boyfriend, the actor was arrested on charges of abetment. He has since been in judicial custody. There had been speculations that the actor would be replaced since the show has run out of bank episodes.

A Bombay Times report quoted a source close to the show as saying, “Yes, Abhishek is on board and he will shoot the promo soon. The story currently revolves around a masked man and it will be revealed that he is none other than Abhishek. A call on Tunisha’s character remains to be taken. Her character may or may not be brought back. The creative team is weighing all options.” Reports say that Tunisha’s character will not be recast and a new actress will be introduced, playing a brand new character.

As for Abhishek’s transition, the source claimed that it will be shown through the age-old trope used by daily soaps – plastic surgery. “It will be shown that Ali was gravely injured and was healed and got a new face through ancient cosmetic surgery,” the source added.

There had been rumours that Avneet Kaur was to step in Tunisha’s shoes and replace her on the show. However, the actress’ mother denied this. “Avneet will not be playing the role of Mariam in the show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. These rumours are not true,” she told Times of India.