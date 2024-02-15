Abhishek Kumar proposes to Ayesha Khan, netizens react to actors' viral reel: 'Yeh Mannara se better lag rahi hai'

Bigg Boss 17's former contestant Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar collaborated for the promotions of the latter's new song, and it has left the netizens divided.

Days after former Bigg Boss 17 contestants, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara's music video, Saanware released, Abhishek promoted the song with another BB17 contestant. On Wednesday, Abhishek promoted his latest single with Ayesha Khan and dropped a romantic reel with her.

In the short video, Ayesha and Abhishek are seen acting as a couple who are madly in love with each other. They express their feelings for each other without saying a word. The hug they share in the end gives perfect end to the video. Abhishek and Ayesha shared this reel on social media with the caption, "Saanware. #AbhishekKumar #ayeshakhan #BB17 #Saanware."

Here's the video

As soon as the video was shared a certain section of netizens found that Abhishek has better chemistry with Ayesha than Mannara. A fan wrote, "Mannara se achi to Ayesha lag rahi hai." Another fan wrote, "Better than original." One of the fans wrote, "Yeh dono ache lag rahe hai." Another section of the netizens (seemingly Munawar Faruqui fans) slammed Ayesha. An internet user wrote, "Yaar Abhishek we love you but not with Ayesha." Another internet user wrote, "Ex aur dost dono dagabaaz."



This video of Abhishek and Ayesha marks their first collaboration after Bigg Boss 17. The Salman Khan-hosted show ended on January 28 with Munawar Faruqui lifting the trophy, and Abhishek Kumar becoming the first runner-up of the season. After Abhishek, Mannara became the second runner-up, followed by Ankita Lokhande as the third runner-up, and Arun Mashettey as the fourth runner-up.

After the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek and Ayesha were seen partying a few times with other contestants, namely, Ankita Lokhande, BB17 winner Munawar, Rinku Rajguru, Aishwarya Sharma, and Neil Bhatt. Abhishek and Mannara's music video Saanware is currently streaming on YouTube and other leading audio platforms.