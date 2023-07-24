'Aapke baap ka...': Urfi Javed gets into verbal spat with man who says 'India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'

In the viral video, a man can be seen slamming Urfi Javed for her dressing sense.

On Monday, Urfi Javed got into a verbal spat with a man who was trying to school her dressing sense. She was seen wearing a bold backless dress at Mumbai airport. In the viral video, a man can be seen telling her ‘India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho'.

The video has been shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In the clip, a man tells her, “allowed nahi hai India mein aisa kapda. India ka naam kharab kar rahe ho.” After which Urfi Javed got into a verbal spat and said, “aapke baap ka kya jata hai? Jao apna kaam karo.”

Social media users reacted to the viral video, one of them wrote, “Yeh aadami ko Manipur bhejo tab Pata chalega India ka naam Kahan kahan kharab ho raha hai. Aaya bada India ka tekedaar.” The second one said, “Urfi belongs to India as well . Every person has their own respect . Nobody’s respect belongs to anyone.” The third one said, “Disrespect button for uncle's galat soch. Uncle apne galat soch se country ko defame kar rahe hai.”

The fourth one said, “See girls are allowed to wear whatever they want to wear it’s their choice !! But that doesn’t give them the chance to go out in public areas like that ! U want to wear such wear it at your house at your party at at event .. while your going for clubbing.. a holiday maybe !! Why do we girls fail to realise that wear what u want .. you are an extrovert not everyone is .. nor you can change some peoples mentally it’s a waste of time ..”

Urfi Javed made her debut in the entertainment industry with the popular television show Tedi Medi Family. The actress then starred in many television shows like Chandra Nandini, Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya, Daayan, and more. However, she rose to fame after her participation in the reality television show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by Karan Johar. Though the actress was the first one to get evicted from the house, she grabbed attention with her outfits. The actress then also appeared in Splitsvilla

XI as a mischief-maker and is now quite active on social media with a huge fan following of 4.2 M followers. Read Urfi Javed burns the internet with her sexy video in bold outfit made of clay: Watch