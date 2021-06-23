Windows 11 launch on June 24: What to expect, where to watch

Tech giant Microsoft is all set to launch the Windows 11 operating system for personal computers on June 24. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Chief Product Officer Panos Panay will be present at the event and the company is also sending media invites for this event.

It may be noted that there is no official announcement from Microsoft about the event. However, at the Build Conference event, Nadella said that the biggest update of the decade is coming to the Windows operating system.

It is being said that Windows 11 can be codenamed 'Sun Valley' and Microsoft can make some major changes in the user interface of Windows 11. Reports have claimed that several changes have been made to the interface, including a new start menu, rounded corners, and more. Support for Dark Mode can be found in Windows 11 where the main elements of the UI such as Start Menu, File Explorer, Context Menu can be available with rounded corners. A new Windows logo can also be launched.

Recent leaks have revealed that the new logo may be presented with a new Sun Valley design theme with blue colour.

It is also being said not just Windows 10 users will get the upgrade but those with older versions like Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 may get it. It may be noted that Microsoft ended support for Windows 7 a few years ago.

Those interested in watching the event online can tune into Microsoft's YouTube channel at 8:30 pm IST (11 am ET).