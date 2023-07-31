Headlines

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

This feature can be considered as a shortcut to prevent the user from having to open the group info to add a new member to the group.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

WhatsApp has added a couple of new features over the years that has made it easier for users to create groups and add participants to them. Continuing on that path, the Meta owned messaging platform has now started to roll out a new feature for iOS and Android users that allow them to add participants to new groups right within the group chat. As per latest report by WABetaInfo, the website that tracks WhatsApp updates, a new banner may appear within group chats, encouraging people to add new participants to the group.

This feature can be considered as a shortcut to prevent the user from having to open the group info to add a new member to the group. By tapping on that banner, users can add new people to the group if the group settings allow it. Moreover, the report said that with the quick access provided by the banner, users don't have to navigate through the group info screen to perform the task.

The feature to add participants right within the group chat is available to some users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS, and it is rolling out to even more people over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in WhatsApp chats.

According to Meta founder and CEO: "It's as easy as sending a quick voice message."

"We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news," said the company.

WhatsApp said in a statement that video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. (with inputs from IANS)

