New WhatsApp scam: Receiving calls from international numbers? Here's what to do

If you are a WhatsApp user, then chances are you might have received calls on your WhatsApp app from international numbers. Cases of such spam calls have been witnessed in the past few months. However, as of now, the agenda of such calls (both audio and video) are not clear.

But chances are scammers are trying to scam you. They might get your confidential data that can aid their purpose of stealing money from your bank account. Several media reports suggest that some users received calls on WhatsApp with codes +60 (Malaysia), +254 (Kenya) and +84 (Vietnam). However, it is worth noting that it doesn’t mean the origin of the call is from that country.



These days you have agencies that sell international numbers for WhatsApp calls in the same city as you. As WhatsApp works via the Internet, it allows the user to skip extra charges during calls compared to calls on a cellular network.

The platform offers end-to-end encryption for calls, messages, and other forms of media on the platform for added security. The safeguard is being misused by these call makers to conceal identity. What should you do? At the moment, the best you can do is ignore the call and block the phone number. You can also report such numbers on WhatsApp.

