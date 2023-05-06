Search icon
New WhatsApp scam: Receiving calls from international numbers? Here's what to do

Several media reports suggest that some users received calls on WhatsApp with country codes of Malaysia, Kenya and Vietnam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

New WhatsApp scam: Receiving calls from international numbers? Here's what to do
If you are a WhatsApp user, then chances are you might have received calls on your WhatsApp app from international numbers. Cases of such spam calls have been witnessed in the past few months. However, as of now, the agenda of such calls (both audio and video) are not clear. 

But chances are scammers are trying to scam you. They might get your confidential data that can aid their purpose of stealing money from your bank account. Several media reports suggest that some users received calls on WhatsApp with codes +60 (Malaysia), +254 (Kenya) and +84 (Vietnam). However, it is worth noting that it doesn’t mean the origin of the call is from that country.
 
These days you have agencies that sell international numbers for WhatsApp calls in the same city as you. As WhatsApp works via the Internet, it allows the user to skip extra charges during calls compared to calls on a cellular network.

The platform offers end-to-end encryption for calls, messages, and other forms of media on the platform for added security. The safeguard is being misused by these call makers to conceal identity. What should you do? At the moment, the best you can do is ignore the call and block the phone number. You can also report such numbers on WhatsApp.

Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
