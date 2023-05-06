Search icon
Viral: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana celebrates like Cristiano Ronaldo, fans say it looks more like Undertaker

Matheesha Pathirana is often compared to former Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga due to his bowling style.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 07:03 PM IST

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to 139 runs in the 49th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday. They took 8 wickets in 20 overs. Among them, CSK's Matheesha Pathirana has an impressive performance during the CSK vs MI match.

The 20-year-old dismissed MI's Nehal Wadhera with a yorker. In his 4 overs, Pathirana gave only 15 runs and took three wickets with 12 dots balls. With his balling skills, the CSK pacer got appreciation from fans. However, what also caught the attention of the fans was his celebration after taking wickets.

Pathirana celebrated like popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Some fans called compared his celebration with WWE superstar Undertaker. Soon after his reaction, fans reacted to it with funny memes and comments. Check out some of them below:

READ | Who is Matheesha Pathirana, CSK pacer compared to Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga?

