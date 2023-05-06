Viral: CSK's Matheesha Pathirana celebrates like Cristiano Ronaldo, fans say it looks more like Undertaker (Photo: Twitter)

CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlers restricted Mumbai Indians (MI) to 139 runs in the 49th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday. They took 8 wickets in 20 overs. Among them, CSK's Matheesha Pathirana has an impressive performance during the CSK vs MI match.

The 20-year-old dismissed MI's Nehal Wadhera with a yorker. In his 4 overs, Pathirana gave only 15 runs and took three wickets with 12 dots balls. With his balling skills, the CSK pacer got appreciation from fans. However, what also caught the attention of the fans was his celebration after taking wickets.

Pathirana celebrated like popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Some fans called compared his celebration with WWE superstar Undertaker. Soon after his reaction, fans reacted to it with funny memes and comments. Check out some of them below:

Pathirana’s Ronaldo celebrations are scary, ends up giving horror movie expressions. pic.twitter.com/PqsWSiGrCV — Nadim. (@nadimspeaks) May 6, 2023

Pathirana, you are scaring the kids buddy! pic.twitter.com/saID5HUHEu — DivDube stan (@div_yumm) May 6, 2023

Matheesha Pathirana is built di pic.twitter.com/k0KgAMxpuy — Vansh (@vanshtweetz) May 3, 2023

Pathirana Yorks Wadhera OUT pic.twitter.com/Wz9ZeDHoxV — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) May 6, 2023

