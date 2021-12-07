Headlines

‘Send Seema Haider to Pakistan or else…’: Baloch dacoits vow to kill, rape Hindus amid PUBG love story row

Suniel Shetty confirms crossover of Welcome with Awara Paagal Deewana, says 'we will hit it out of the park' | Exclusive

'Humare pass fast bowlers ki line...': Rohit Sharma's hard-hitting take on India's pace attack for West Indies tour

China beats SpaceX, launches world's first methane-powered rocket

Stray dog shows unconditional love by helping rag picker, viral video melts hearts

Technology

india

US reeling under gaming console shortage - What is this all about?

The ongoing global chip shortage and supply constraints are ailing many tech firms, especially the ones involved in gaming.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2021, 01:58 PM IST

The ongoing global chip shortage and supply constraints are ailing many tech firms, especially the ones involved in gaming. This is resulting in a global shortage of gaming consoles.

The shortage of gaming consoles was highlighted when US-based YouTuber and content creator Jack Randall urged users to watch his livestream on YouTube and asked them to start refreshing Walmart’s website. The users even purchased all video game consoles from the retail giant's sites and the stock was sold out within less than an hour.

“The supply of chips will remain very tight until at least September next year,” Takeshi Kamebuchi, a Toshiba director in charge of semiconductors, told Bloomberg. He added, “In some cases, we may find some customers not being fully served until 2023.”

The ongoing global chip shortage has made it hard to purchase not just Sony and Microsoft's next-gen consoles but several tech companies are feeling the pinch.

It is also really difficult to get gaming systems like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Individual video games aren’t necessarily hard to buy this year, but gaming systems are difficult to purchase due to an ongoing console shortage.

Japanese giant Nintendo has revised its Switch sales forecast for the fiscal year down by 1.5 million "due to the effects of the global semiconductor shortage".

Meanwhile, amid the global chip shortage, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that the chip shortage is gradually easing and the situation is expected to improve next year.

According to The Elec website, Amon said that supply has improved this year over 2020 and the situation is expected to further improve in 2022, especially compared to 2020.

Multiple smartphone makers could not procure enough processors from Qualcomm which affected their production, the report said.

Samsung was no exception, as its mobile chief TM Roh and procurement executives visiting the US mid-year to meet with chip companies to secure more supply, it added.

Qualcomm, meanwhile, this week unveiled its new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor for smartphones.

The chip is being made by Samsung Foundry using the 4-nanometer node.

The new chipset, equipped with cutting-edge 5G, AI, gaming, camera, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies, will be adopted by global OEMs and brands, with commercial devices expected by the end of 2021.

(With IANS inputs)

