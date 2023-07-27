Headlines

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 launched in India, costs Rs 99 more than Apple Watch SE

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Samsung has opened pre-booking for the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in India. The Galaxy Watch 6 series packs holistic health offerings and powerful performance in a refined and sleek design, boasting a slimmer bezel, a larger and more vibrant display and more interactive user interface. Both models also allow users to access a greater selection of versatile watch faces as well as new band options. In a first for India, Galaxy Watch 6 series comes with the ‘Tap & Pay’ feature, enabling consumers to make payment on the go right from their wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 comes in 44mm in Graphite and Silver and in 40mm in Graphite and Gold. For a more premium, timeless timepiece design, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with rotating bezel will be available in Black and Silver in 43mm and 47mm.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 price in India starts at Rs 29,999 and the top-end model with 44mm dial and LTE support is priced at Rs 36,999. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on the other hand is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 43mm model. The 47mm model with LTT is priced at Rs 43,999.

Consumers can pre-book the all new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from July 27 from Samsung Online Store. Consumers can also avail exciting pre-book benefits and can own the all-new Galaxy Watch 6 series starting at INR 19,999.

