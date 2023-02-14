Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series now allows to track periods right from wrist

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Natural Cycles to bring advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking capabilities to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series. This is the first time Natural Cycles’ algorithm has been adapted for a smartwatch. This partnership combines Samsung’s sensor technology with Natural Cycles’ fertility technology to give users more detailed insight into their menstrual cycle.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 users will now be able to access advanced cycle tracking through the Cycle Tracking feature. The Cycle Tracking feature has been registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and complies with CE Marking requirements. The new infrared temperature sensor enables users to get a more detailed overview by tracking skin temperature changes as well as their menstrual cycle. The temperature sensor uses infrared technology for more accurate readings, even if there is a temperature change in their surroundings or they move while sleeping.

The new skin temperature-based cycle tracking capabilities will be available through the Samsung Health app on the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro within the second quarter in 32 markets, which includes Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.

Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is sold in India, the feature won’t be available in the country initially. However it is expected that the Indian users may get the features in the coming months.