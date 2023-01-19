Search icon
Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra new details out ahead of February 1 launch

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled to take place on February 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra new details out ahead of February 1 launch
Samsung (Image: Reuters)

South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S23 smartphone series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 1. According to GSM Arena, a tech news related outlet, the lineup is expected to consist of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. They are rumored to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. However, a new report by 9to5Google suggests that the Galaxy S23 trio will be powered by a customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a higher clock speed.

GSMArena reported that the publication claims to have seen documentation that reveals the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used in the Galaxy S23 series smartphones will be called `Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy`.

It will have a clock speed of up to 3.36GHz instead of 3.2GHz (Prime core) on the regular Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (SM8550-AB). The rest of the features of this customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are expected to remain largely the same as the regular version.

The 4nm modified chip is also said to be manufactured by Samsung`s foundry instead of TSMC. However, it's unclear whether or not Samsung will use the `Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy` branding widely or keep it limited to the Unpacked event, as per GSM Arena.

