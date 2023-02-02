Search icon
Samsung Galaxy S22+ gets big price cut on Flipkart after Galaxy S23+ launch, here’s how much it costs now

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S23+ in India at a starting price of Rs 94,999.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S22+ gets big price cut on Flipkart after Galaxy S23+ launch, here’s how much it costs now
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available at a reduced price on Flipkart after the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23+. Samsung has kept the prices of the new Samsung Galaxy S23+ at a much higher price than its predecessor Samsung Galaxy S22+. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ price in India starts at Rs 94,999. After the launch of the new flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available at much lesser price on Flipkart. To recall,  the Samsung Galaxy S22+ was launched last year along with Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at a starting price of Rs 84,999. The 256GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S22+ was priced at Rs 88,999. After the price cut, Samsung Galaxy S22+ is available at Rs 43,000 in Flipkart after Rs 41,999 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ is currently priced at Rs 69,999 on Flipkart after Rs 15,000 price cut. In addition to this, buyers are eligible to get 10% off on Samsung Axis Bank credit card, reducing the price of the phone down to Rs 63,000. Buyers can further bring down the price of Samsung Galaxy S22+ as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all offers and bank discount, you can get Samsung Galaxy S22+ at just Rs 43,000 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the rear with 50MP primary sensor. It also gets a 10MP camera at the front camera for video calls and selfies. The company claims that the device can easily offer a day’s worth of power in a single charge.

Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S23+ in India at a starting price of Rs 94,999. The new Samsung Galaxy S23+ comes with almost similar design as the Samsung Galaxy S22+ models. However the company has brought major changes under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, and it is backed by a 4,700mAh battery. The phone will be available in four colour options. 

