Technology

Nothing Phone (2a) specs leaked, likely to cost less than Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (2a) will be cheaper than Nothing Phone (1) at the launch.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Nothing Phone (1) was the first smartphone from the Carl Pei led UK based startup Nothing. When compared to its predecessor Nothing Phone (2), the Nothing Phone (1) was much more popular and registered better sales as it was low on cost. To cater to the affordable smartphone market, Nothing is reportedly gearing up to launch a new phone called Nothing Phone (2a). Although the company has not officially revealed much about the Nothing Phone (2a) yet, tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed what buyers can expect. The Nothing Phone (2a) will reportedly have a new rear design which will be different from other Nothing models and it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset. Images of the PVT unit of the Nothing Phone (2a) have also been leaked ahead of the rumoured launch of the upcoming Mobile World Congress.

When it comes to specification, the Nothing Phone (2a) is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch, 120Hz OLED display. Under the hood, it will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. When it comes to camera, it is expected to get two 50MP rear cameras, like on the Nothing Phone 2. For video calls and selfis, it may get a 16MP camera. 

As per the image shared by the tipster, the Nothing Phone (2a) will be shipped with Nothing OS 2.5 and Android 14. The Nothing Phone (2a) launch will likely take place at MWC 2024 in February at an MSRP of around $400. This means that Nothing Phone (2a) will be cheaper than Nothing Phone (1) that was launched at $480.

