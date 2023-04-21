Netflix scam? Hackers attempt to steal users' payment details; here's how to protect self from attack

Netflix scam: Beware of the latest Netflix scam that surfaced in 2023, as hackers tried to steal users' payment details through a phishing campaign. Cybercriminals are increasingly using sophisticated ways to trick people online, and this scam is a prime example. Check Point Research recently detected a fraudulent email that used Netflix's branding to deceive unsuspecting individuals.

Omer Dembinsky, data group manager at Check Point Software, claims that criminal organisations plan phishing attempts to get as much personal information as they can. In some cases, attacks are designed to obtain account information, while others are deployed to steal payment details, as witnessed with the Netflix phishing campaign. The email claimed that the recipient's Netflix account had been suspended because they had neglected to authorise payment for the subsequent billing cycle. The email was issued from a fake email address. The email then gave the recipient a link to renew their subscription and asked them to enter their correct payment information. The link, however, took them to a fraudulent website intended to steal their credit card information.

Most victims of brand phishing attacks are those who are less tech-savvy, which is why it is essential to stay vigilant when receiving unsolicited emails or messages. Dembinsky advised that staff receive the necessary training to recognise red flags, such as typos, misspelt websites, inaccurate dates, and other factors that may point to a fraudulent email or link.

To protect yourself online, always verify the sender's identity, check the website's URL before entering any sensitive information, and use anti-phishing software. Keeping all devices updated with the latest security patches can also help minimise the risk of falling victim to phishing attacks. Don't let cybercriminals take advantage of you, stay informed and stay safe.

