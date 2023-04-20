Tim Cook enjoys KKR vs DC IPL 2023 match with Sonam Kapoor after Apple Saket launch

Picture: @archer_KC14

Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted watching an IPL match with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in Delhi. The match is between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Post inaugurating the second Apple store in India, Tim Cook was seen enjoying the most interesting IPL match.

Apple CEO Tim Cook joined Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi to watch the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders. They were seated in the VIP box along with other dignitaries and officials of the Delhi & District Cricket Association and appeared to be having a good time watching the game.

This appearance came after Cook opened the second Apple store in India at Delhi's Select Citywalk shopping mall in Saket area. The store was highly anticipated by Indian Apple fans. Prior to the Delhi event, Cook had launched India's first Apple store at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. India now has two Apple stores in India.

During his visit, Cook also met with businessman Mukesh Ambani at his residence, Antilia, in South Mumbai, and later caught up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Cook's visit is seen as a significant move by Apple to strengthen its position in the Indian market, which is one of the fastest-growing markets for smartphones and electronics.

