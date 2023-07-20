Headlines

Netflix password sharing crackdown comes to India, users can’t share account anymore

As per the company, it will ensure that anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account. Members will easily manage who has access to their account from our new Manage Access and Devices page.

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:14 AM IST

Netflix users in India are about to face a major setback as the company is beginning its crackdown on password sharing in the country today. This means that most Netflix users who access the account of their friends, or relatives will now have to pay for their own account to get that binge time or they will be signed out of the account. Along with India, the company is restricting password sharing in Indonesia, Croatia, and Kenya as well. This comes as bad news for many Netflix users in India as a huge chunk doesn’t pay to get their account. 

As per the company, it will ensure that anyone who lives in their household can use their Netflix account. Members will easily manage who has access to their account from our new Manage Access and Devices page. People using an account can now easily transfer a profile to a new account, which they pay for — keeping their personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games and more. Members can still easily watch Netflix on their personal devices or log into a new TV, like at a hotel or holiday rental. 

Members on our Standard or Premium plan in many countries (including Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain) can add an extra member sub account for up to two people they don’t live with. However, the company is not bringing this feature to India as it has already lowered the subscription rate. Netflix will start sending emails to members who are sharing Netflix accounts outside their household in India starting today.

