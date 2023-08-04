Reliance Retail’s cheapest JioBook laptop going on sale tomorrow, gets massive discount on Amazon

JioBook laptop is believed to be a significant push to the Reliance Retail brand which has been valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore by brokerage firm Bernstein. JioBook is going on sale in India tomorrow (August 5) via Amazon and Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani led Reliance Retail launched one of India’s cheapest 4G enabled laptops, Reliance JioBook, on July 31. The new JioBook laptop is believed to be a significant push to the Reliance Retail brand which has been valued at Rs 9,26,055 crore by brokerage firm Bernstein. JioBook is going on sale in India tomorrow (August 5) via Amazon and Reliance Digital. Unlike the JioBharat V2 phone, the availability of the JioBook is not limited to a certain number of buyers. However, it is expected that the JioBook will be sold out from most places within a few days. The new Reliance JioBook is priced at Rs 16.499 by the company and it is getting further discount in the Amazon Great Freedom Sale that begins tomorrow.

JioBook’s Rs 16,499 price can be reduced further on Amazon as buyers are eligible to get up to Rs 1500 instant discount on SBI credit card EMI transactions. In addition to this, buyers can also avail up to Rs 1250 instant discount on SBI credit card non-EMI transactions This means the JioBook can be purchased for as low as Rs 14,999 from Amazon.

The new Reliance JioBook runs JioOS out of the box. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage that can be expanded. The company is also offering 100GB of free cloud storage to buyers along with the laptop. JioBook features a 11.6-inch HD display. Weighing just 990 grams, the JioBook comes in two colour options - Grey and Blue.