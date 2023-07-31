Headlines

Technology

Reliance JioBook laptop launching in India today, to be cheaper than an Apple iPhone

Landing page on Amazon has confirmed that Mukesh Ambani’s new product will not be limited to Reliance Digital or Jio stores.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is launching the new 2023 Reliance JioBook laptop in India today (July 31). The Reliance JioBook is believed to be the cheapest 4G-enabled laptop in India. The company silently launched the first JioBook last year and during the first few months, it was only limited to selective buyers. With the new Reliance JioBook, the company is planning to reach the masses like it did with other Jio devices including the recently launched JioBharat V2. Surprisingly, Reliance Jio has not officially revealed anything about the upcoming JioBook, however leaks have revealed a lot about the affordable laptop.

To begin with, tipsters suggest that Reliance JioBook 4G laptop will be priced under Rs 20,000, which means it will be cheaper than the last 4G iPhone, the Apple iPhone 11. Landing page on Amazon has confirmed that Mukesh Ambani’s new product will not be limited to Reliance Digital or Jio stores.

As per the leaked poster, Reliance JioBook gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI port, 3.5mm audio jack, and SIM support. When it comes to the design, the new JioBook looks similar to the one launched last year with a plastic body and ‘Jio’ logo in the lid. The teaser reveals that the new Reliance JioBook weighs only 990 grams, which means it is lighter than the older version. More details about the laptop will be revealed on the rumoured launch date, but it's expected the new model will be faster than the 2022 JioBook. 

The JioBook will likely be focused for students as the poster has a tagline, ‘Your ultimate learning partner.’ Reliance JioBook is also expected to be one of the cheapest 4G laptops in the country.

