Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

When it comes to camera, the new Moto G24 comes with dual camera setup at the rear, 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

Motorola launched a range of successful affordable smartphones last year and keeping up with the trend, the company has now launched the new Moto G24 in India. The new Moto G24 will be available in two colour options - Glacier Blue and Ink Blue. The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage configurations - 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB options priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. In addition to this, the company is offering a discount of Rs 750 on exchange. The Moto G24 Power will be available for purchase from Flipkart, the brand’s official website, and authorized retail stores from February 7.

The new Moto G24 comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel at front with 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It draws power from a 6,000mAh battery pack with support for 30W turbo fast charging.

When it comes to camera, the new Moto G24 comes with dual camera setup at the rear, 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For video calls and selfies, it gets a 16-megapixel shooter at the front. The new Moto G24 runs on Android 14 based My UX custom skin out of the box. It also gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, IP52 water and dust resistance, and a side mounted fingerprint scanner.