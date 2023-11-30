Headlines

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Microsoft gets a seat in OpenAI’s board as CEO Sam Altman returns

Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

'Benefits of central schemes should...': Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar heaps praises on PM Modi

Man whose net worth went down by Rs 210000 crore in one year, comes to push his Rs 18 lakh crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Microsoft gets a seat in OpenAI’s board as CEO Sam Altman returns

9 quotes on life to inspire you

8 reasons to add radish pods (mogri) in your winter diet

Top 8 highest-grossing movies of Ranbir Kapoor 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Microsoft gets a seat in OpenAI’s board as CEO Sam Altman returns

OpenAI board chair Taylor told employees that they are thrilled that “Sam, Mira and OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman are back together leading the company and driving it forward”.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 09:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Microsoft has joined OpenAI’s board as Sam Altman has officially returned as the CEO of the organisation after an intense drama earlier this month. As per a report by The Verge, Microsoft has a non-voting observer seat on the OpenAI’s board. Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, with a 49 percent stake in the for-profit entity that the nonprofit board controls. OpenAI’s new board consists of chair Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D’Angelo, the only remaining holdout from the previous board.

In a memo to employees, Altman said that he harbours “zero ill will” towards Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s co-founder and chief scientist who was behind Altman’s ouster.

“While Ilya will no longer serve on the board, we hope to continue our working relationship and are discussing how he can continue his work at OpenAI,” Altman said in the memo. “The fact that we did not lose a single customer will drive us to work even harder for you,” he told employees.

He said that OpenAI will advance research plan and further invest in its full-stack safety efforts.

“Our research roadmap is clear; this was a wonderfully focusing time. I share the excitement you all feel; we will turn this crisis into an opportunity! I’ll work with Mira (Murati) on this,” Altman said.

OpenAI board chair Taylor told employees that they are thrilled that “Sam, Mira and OpenAI President and co-founder Greg Brockman are back together leading the company and driving it forward”.

“We will build a qualified, diverse board of exceptional individuals whose collective experience represents the breadth of OpenAI’s mission – from technology to safety to policy. We are pleased that this Board will include a non-voting observer for Microsoft,” he added.

Altman was earlier fired as CEO of OpenAI, the developer of AI chatbot ChatGPT, and the earlier board had said it “no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI.” Later, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella announced to hire Altman and Brockman to help the company pursue its advanced AI dreams with a new vertical. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These superstars' extra marital affair made global news, Vatican condemned it, parliament tried to ban them from country

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

This Indian airport to end gadgets-in-tray security checking system soon; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE