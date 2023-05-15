MG Comet EV bookings open at Rs 11,000, deliveries to begin this month

MG Comet EV

MG Comet EV, India’s cheapest electric car, is now available for bookings. Customers can now book the Comet EV online through the MG Motor India website or at MG dealerships for Rs 11,000 only. The company has also introduced a ‘Track and Trace’ feature on the ‘MyMG’ app. This feature will allow customers to trace the status of their car bookings from their phones itself. The Comet EV will be available at a special inaugural price, starting at Rs 7.98 lakh for the Pace variant; Play and Plush variants come at Rs 9.28 lakh and Rs. 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The offer will be limited to the first 5,000 bookings. The company shall begin phased delivery of the Comet from the month of May.

The Comet EV comes with the MG e-Shield ownership package that covers repairs and service costs. The package provides: 3 years or 1 lakh km warranty, 3 years of Roadside Assistance (RSA), 3 free labour services- First 3 scheduled services and the 17.3 kWh li-ion battery with IP67 rating and Prismatic Cells comes with 8 years or 1 lakh 20 thousand kms warranty.



In addition, MG Comet EV owners can also choose from over 80 extended warranty and service packages, starting at Rs 5,000. The Comet EV is the second EV in MG Motor India’s portfolio and comes with a range of smart features.

The Comet EV is claimed to offer a range of around 230 km certified battery range, on a single charge. The MG Comet EV comes with 50:50 settings on the second row of seats. The Rotary Gear Selector is a transmission operation with a futuristic rotary knob decorated with chrome rings and unique patterns. In addition, the centre console is equipped with useful features such as electric window operation buttons and a 12-Volt charging port.

MG Comet EV comes with 55+ connected car features and 100+ voice commands. It has a floating twin display widescreen with a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. Moreover, the entertainment system is equipped with widgets with three fully customizable pages to give customers access to a range of entertainment, and connectivity options. Another unique feature of the MG Comet EV is the smart key. The appealing and stylish design of the key adds to the Tech-Vibe of the Comet EV.