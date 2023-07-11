MediaTek launches Dimensity 6000 series for mainstream 5G devices

The first smartphones featuring the Dimensity 6100+ chipset will be available in the third quarter of 2023.

MediaTek has officially launched its new Dimensity 6000 series along with a chipset designed to enhance the next generation of mainstream 5G devices. The Dimensity 6100+ SoC is claimed to deliver premium features including power efficiency, vivid displays, high frame rates, AI-powered camera technologies, leading low power consumption, and reliable Sub-6 5G connectivity—at an accessible price point.

The Dimensity 6100+ integrates an enhanced 5G modem supporting 3GPP Release 16 standard with up to 140MHz 2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation, significantly reducing power consumption contributed by MediaTek UltraSave 3.0+ technology. This chip features two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores and six Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores, offering notable enhancements, including support for AI-powered cameras, 10-bit displays, outstanding UX and GPU performance, and rich peripheral features.

Other key features of the Dimensity 6100+ chipset include:



Up to 108MP Non-ZSL camera support.Up to 2K 30fps video capture.UltraSave 3.0+ technology offers 20% reduced 5G power consumption compared to competitive solutions.Powerful camera features including AI-bokeh for stunning portraits and selfies; working with Arcsoft, MediaTek is also bringing AI-color technology to mainstream devices so users can showcase their creativity.Premium 10-bit display support: Reproduces more than one billion colors for vibrant images and videos, along with support for 90Hz to 120Hz frame rates for a smooth user experience.

The first smartphones featuring the Dimensity 6100+ chipset will be available in the third quarter of 2023.