This Indian airport to end gadgets-in-tray security checking system soon; check all details here

Within the next few weeks, Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) will begin a trial run of the CTX (Computer Tomography X-ray) machine at Terminal 2 (T2).

A new, efficient and hassle-free security procedure has been announced in one of the airports for the first time in India where passengers won't have to take out laptops, tablets, chargers and other electronic devices from their bags during security check-ups. The airport is making this adjustment as part of its initiatives to enhance customer satisfaction and expedite the security procedure.

Passengers travelling from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, have announced that the Computer Tomography X-ray (CTX) equipment at T2 has begun a trial run, as per Money Control.

In the next weeks, a domestic passenger-focused experiment will get underway, with the system projected to be completely operational by December 2023. The Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS) and full-body scanners will be seamlessly connected with the CTX machine, which is expected to be implemented for passenger testing at Bengaluru's KIA. This would mark the first airport in India to offer enhanced security measures and operational efficiency.

By rotating the view, operators can see what's within bags, reducing the need for physical examination and rechecks. Also, the new system will reduce the number of trays required per person during security screening. Three full-body scanners have been deployed at T2 for a quicker and more secure flying experience, according to BIAL authorities.

In addition, it will do away with the present procedure of patting down travellers following a first screening via the walk-through metal detector.

"The CTX Proof of Concept (POC) is undergoing trial at T2. The installation and integration with ATRS lanes are currently underway, and trials on passengers will begin very soon," said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer of BIAL.

"Advanced screening of carry-on baggage using CT and automatic explosives detection algorithms will improve security outcomes with superior 3D image quality, and CT can better identify the density of liquids," he added.