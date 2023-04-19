Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Instagram users can now add up to five links to their profile bios

Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 04:28 PM IST

Instagram users can now add up to five links to their profile bios
Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram has announced a new feature, which will allow users to add up to five links to their profile bios.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced the new feature in a post on his Instagram channel, saying, "the feature has been a top request among creators", reports The Verge.

With the new feature, users can now add links by editing their profile in the mobile app, where they can give them titles and reorder how they'll appear.

However, if a user adds more than one link to their profile, visitors will need to click through a message that says "(Your first link) and 1 other" to view the complete list of links, according to the report.

This means that if a user has more than one link to display on their Instagram profile or already utilises a 'Link in bio' service like Linktree, folks will have to click an extra time to see their links.

Meanwhile, Instagram has announced new features on its short-video making app to empower creators.

The social network has added a dedicated destination for trending audio and hashtags, two new metrics to Reels insights and brought gifts on Reels to more countries.

Creators will now be able to see what the top trending topics and hashtags are on Reels.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
AP Dhillon, Karan Aujla and more: 5 Punjabi singers who have been on radar of gangsters
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
From Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Gangubai Kathiawadi to Secret Superstar, Bollywood's highest-grossing women-led films
Suhana Khan drops stunning photos in white dress; Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor react
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 669 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.