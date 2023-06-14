Search icon
Instagram users can now add song clips in Notes

Meta had first introduced 'Notes' on Instagram in December last year and said that it helps users to feel closer to the people they care about.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Instagram users can now add up to 30 seconds long song clips to Notes. For those who are unaware, Instagram rolled out the Notes feature a few months ago that allows users to share a status for 24 hours with other users in the messaging section. Now Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the new features through a post.

"You can now add 30-sec clips of your favourite songs to Notes on Instagram," Zuckerberg posted on Meta's Broadcast Channel on Tuesday.

"Shoutout to my daughters for levelling up my music taste."

Meta had first introduced 'Notes' on Instagram in December last year and said that it helps users to feel closer to the people they care about.

Moreover, this feature helps users to share their thoughts and see what their friends are up to.

Notes are short posts of up to 60 characters using just text and emojis.

Last week, it was reported that the platform was testing a feature that would let users chat with artificial intelligence within the application. The chatbot is expected to answer questions and provide advice. Users can have up to 30 personalities to choose from. (with inputs from IANS)

