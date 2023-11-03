Headlines

Technology

How to know if your phone is hacked? Here's what to do

By staying vigilant, practicing good security habits, and taking swift action if you suspect a breach, you can protect your personal information and maintain the privacy of your smartphone.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

In today's digitally connected world, our smartphones are an integral part of our lives, containing a treasure trove of personal and sensitive information. However, with the rise in cyber threats, it's essential to be vigilant about the security of your mobile device. Knowing if your phone is hacked is crucial to protect your privacy and data. Here are five key signs to watch for:

Unusual Battery Drain: A sudden and significant decrease in battery life is one of the most common indicators of a hacked phone. Malicious apps or processes running in the background can cause your phone to work harder, resulting in rapid battery depletion.

Increased Data Usage: If you notice a spike in your data usage without any apparent reason, it could be a sign of a hack. Malware or spyware often sends data from your phone to a remote server, causing your data usage to skyrocket.

Slow Performance: Hacked phones may experience a noticeable drop in performance. You might encounter lags, freezes, or crashes as the malicious software consumes your device's resources.

Unexpected Texts or Calls: Receiving strange text messages, calls, or emails from unknown contacts or friends who claim they didn't contact you can be a red flag. Hackers may use your phone to send spam or malicious links to your contacts.

Unusual Account Activity: Keep an eye on your financial and social media accounts for any unusual or unauthorized activities. If you notice unfamiliar logins, purchases, or posts, it's a strong sign that your phone may have been compromised.

If you suspect your phone is hacked, take immediate action:

Disconnect from the Internet: Turn off Wi-Fi and mobile data to prevent further communication with the hacker.

Scan for Malware: Install a reputable mobile security app and perform a thorough scan of your device to identify and remove any malicious software.

Change Passwords: Change passwords for your email, social media, and financial accounts. Enable two-factor authentication wherever possible for added security.

Update Software: Ensure your phone's operating system and apps are up to date, as updates often include security patches that can help defend against hacking.

Factory Reset: As a last resort, if you can't remove the hack or suspect a severe compromise, consider performing a factory reset to wipe your device clean. Be sure to back up your essential data before doing this.

