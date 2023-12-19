Here's why Apple will stop selling Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 from December 21 in...

Headlines

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Maharashtra govt approves building of a new city called ‘Third Mumbai’; know when and where

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

Gyanvapi Mosque Dispute: Big setback to Muslim side, Allahabad HC dismisses all five pleas challenging survey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Meet man behind Rs 65000 crore firm, partnered with IPL stars Dhoni, Pandya, Rohit Sharma, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

8 health benefits of kadha in winter 

10 biggest wealth-creating companies in India in the last 5 years

10 actors and directors who made strong comebacks in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Abhishek Kumar gets into physical fight with Vicky Jain, calls him '40 saal ka bhuddha' in Bigg Boss 17, netizens react

Shark Tank India's newest shark is Bollywood's richest man, National Awardee, built Rs 18690 crore company from scratch

Remembering Tom Alter as his last film 'Out Of Time' releases

HomeTechnology

Technology

Here's why Apple will stop selling Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 from December 21 in...

The newly launched Apple Watches will no longer be available to purchase from December 21 due to patent dispute.

article-main
Latest News

IANS

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple will stop selling its Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the US this week over a patent dispute. Both the newly-launched Apple Watches will no longer be available to purchase online from December 21, reports 9to5Mac.

In-store inventory will no longer be available at retail stores after December 24.

The move came after a recent ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC), as part of a long-running patent dispute between Apple and medical technology company Masimo around the Watch's blood oxygen sensor (SpO2 sensor) technology.

The company said it's to preemptively comply with an ITC import ban following the patent dispute.

The ITC announced its ruling in October, upholding a judge's decision from January.

The ITC ban also only impacts sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 within the US -- the watches will still be available for sale abroad. Masimo is known for its pulse oximeter.

The company filed two separate cases, claiming that Apple infringed on its pulse oximetry technology.

In a statement, an Apple spokesperson said that it “strongly disagrees” with the order and is “pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers.”

The ITC import ban ruling is currently undergoing a presidential review period, and President Joe Biden will have the opportunity to veto the ban.

“Should the order stand, Apple will continue to take all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible,” the Apple spokesperson added.

Apple is also working on software changes to how the Watch measures and reports oxygen saturation.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of world's richest men, once a delivery boy, not richer than Mukesh Ambani, more wealth than Ratan Tata, Adani

Bangladesh clinch maiden U19 Asia Cup title after defeating UAE by 195 runs

COVID-19 surge in India: Karnataka on alert as cases rise in Kerala, mask advisory issued for senior citizens

‘Stone balls’ worshipped as ‘kuldevta’ in Madhya Pradesh turn out to be fossilised dinosaur eggs

'You will be immediately shown the door': Vikrant Massey opens up on nepotism in Bollywood

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE