Google Workplace users to get 1 TB of free cloud storage soon, know how to avail new storage plan

Today, we rely heavily on cloud storage because they are incredibly reliant and require no external device to keep your data; nevertheless, the problem arises when these cloud storage firms charge you a hefty fee for storing your data. Most providers only provide 5-15 GB of free storage. If you use Google Drive, you've probably seen the message that your storage is full, which may be very annoying. The difficulty of managing storage for Google Workspace Individual accounts is finally coming to an end. Google is now raising the current 15GB of free storage to 1TB in an effort to help users grow their businesses, communicate, and work more efficiently.

“Soon every Google Workspace Individual account will come with 1 TB of secure cloud storage. You don’t have to lift a finger to get the upgraded storage: Every account will be automatically upgraded from their existing 15 GB of storage to 1 TB as we roll this out,” Google stated in a blog post.

Google adds that it is evident that users will require more documents, data, and digital assets to manage and store as a firm expands. In this case, Google Drive is a lifesaver. More than 100 different file kinds, including PDFs, CAD files, and photos, can be stored by users.

Additionally, users may quickly edit and collaborate on Microsoft Office files without having to convert them. Furthermore, Drive has built-in defences against spam, spyware, and ransomware, so users don't have to worry about unintentionally exposing themselves to malware by simply opening a document.

How do upgrade your Google storage from 15GB to 1TB?

Google will automatically increase the 15GB to 1TB storage cloud data limit for each Google Workspace account. No changes are needed in the current subscription to access 1TB of storage for free.

Google currently provides three monthly plans: 100GB storage for Rs. 130/month, 200GB storage for Rs. 210/month, and 2TB storage for Rs. 650/month.