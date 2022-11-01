Petrol, diesel to be 40 paise cheaper from today as Centre drops rates after 7 months; more price cut in pipeline

Representational Image

Petrol and diesel prices are set to be reduced by 40 paise per litre on Tuesday, according to a Zee Business report. The new prices will be effective from 6 am on Tuesday. The price drop comes after remaining steady for over seven months. The last fuel price cut was announced on April 7.

According to the report, the Centre is planning to bring down the prices by up to Rs 2 per litre on both petrol and diesel. The report quoted sources saying that this reduction in fuel prices will be gradual going forward.

On Monday, the petrol price in New Delhi was Rs 96.72 per litre and Rs 106.31 per litre in Mumbai, Rs 106.03 per litre in Kolkata, while Chennai residents paid Rs 102.63 per litre for the same.

The price drop was expected as international crude oil prices have dropped and remained stable for some time.

The crude oil price has remained below 95 dollars per barrel for some time now. The price of benchmark Brent was hovering around the USD 92 per barrel mark on Monday evening. Earlier this year, international crude oil prices hit $139 per barrel in March — the highest since 2008 — right after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out.

India’s fuel sales have gone up in the first half of October on the back of economic activity picking up due to the festive season, reported PTI.

Petrol and diesel sales have jumped 22-26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) while also rising month-on-month in the first half of October 2022, PTI report said.

Petrol sales have gone up 22.7 per cent to 1.28 million tonne during October 1 to 15, 2022, especially when compared with 1.05 million tonne of consumption in the same period but in 2021.

The fuel sales have now been 31 per cent higher than in first half of October 2020 and 33.4 per cent more than pre-pandemic October 1 to 15, 2019, PTI reports. In addition to the sales, even the demand was 1.3 per cent higher than the first half of September 2022.