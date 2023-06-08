Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Google Assistant gets two new voices, here's how you can try them

Last week, it was reported that the tech giant will be shutting down the third-party Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration on June 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 03:37 PM IST

Google Assistant gets two new voices, here's how you can try them
Google Assistant

Tech giant Google has introduced two new voices, Lime and Indigo, for its virtual assistant software application 'Google Assistant'.

"We added two new styles to our collection of US English voices, designed to bring more diversity to your current options," the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

To find the new voices, users just have to say, "Hey Google, change your voice."

Last week, it was reported that the tech giant will be shutting down the third-party Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration on June 20.

Users have long had the option in Google Assistant settings to select a Notes & Lists provider for voice commands that allow users to create or edit a list/note on speakers and Smart Displays.

Google Keep, Any.do, AnyList and Bring Shopping Lists are among the options.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 719 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.