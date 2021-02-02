Good news for iPhone users! Apple introduces a BIG update on smartphone's 'Unlock Feature'

Incorporating a major change aimed at integrating iPhone and Apple Watch, technology giant Apple on Monday (February 1) released the first developer betas of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4. The release of these developer betas means that Apple Watch users will now be able to unlock their iPhone while wearing a face mask. Notably, this can be only by the latest developer betas of iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4. Apple is yet to release any public beta but it is widely expected that the Cupertino-based company would release the public beta soon. It is also expected that Apple iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.4 would be released to the general public in the next few months.

How to unlock your iPhone with Apple Watch?

In order to enable the Unlock with Apple Watch feature, you need to open the Settings app on your iPhone, then look for the “Face ID & Passcode” setting. Then flip this toggle and Apple Watch will be able to authenticate your iPhone. There are however, some conditions for this:

- Face ID detects a mask- Your Apple Watch is nearby- Your Apple Watch is on your wrist- Your Apple Watch is unlocked- Your Apple Watch has a passcode enabled

It is to be noted that you need to switch on the Apple Watch wrist detection feature, otherwise you will not be able to unlock your iPhone using Apple Watch.

After enabling this feature, your iPhone will unlock automatically with your Apple Watch after ou wear a face mask. Once your Apple iPhone unlocks, a feedback notification will be sent to you Apple Watch informing you that your smartphone was unlocked by the Apple Watch. Apple has also launched the option to quickly “Lock iPhone” directly from that Apple Watch notification.