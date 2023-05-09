Search icon
Geomagnetic storm alert: Chance of major radio blackout; may impact power supply, satellites

The CME linked to the solar flare emitted by the Sun directly at Earth is expected to strike on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:38 PM IST

A massive outburst by the Sun on Sunday has created lasting geomagnetic storm conditions for Earth. A long-duration solar flare was emitted by the sun on May 7 directly in Earth’s direction. The solar flare has already caused minor blackout events and is expected to cause further blackouts and affect power grids and satellite operations till May 11.

The coronal mass ejection (CME) linked to the solar flare emitted by the Sun directly at Earth is expected to strike on Wednesday (May 10), space.com reported. It has the potential to trigger a moderate to severe geomagnetic storm on Earth.

As per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Centre (SWPC), there's a 55 percent chance of a minor radio blackout and a 20 percent chance of major blackout on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (May 9, 10 and 11). NOAA forecasts a 95 percent chance of solar radiation storm on May 9 followed by 50 percent chance on May 10 and 20 percent on May 11. A G1 geomagnetic storm is forecast for all three days.

Apart from the possibility of radio blackouts, a G1 geomagnetic storm can cause weak power grid fluctuations and possible minor impact on satellite operations. It could also impact migratory animals and birds. Auroras are expected at higher latitudes.

