Garena Free Fire November 13 Redeem Codes: Know steps to redeem today's free codes

Garena Free Fire, which is an action-adventure battle royal game, is available on Play Store and is becoming hugely popular among e-gamers.

Garena periodically releases redeem codes. However, Free Fire redemption codes are restricted to a specific server. Players also get free rewards on a daily basis and these codes can be used to get the benefit of unlocking certain steps and getting various reward points. Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be claimed via the game's official website - garena.com/en.

How to redeem the Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

Step 1: You can visit the official website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using their Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK IDs.

Step 3: Then copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue.

Step 4: After the confirmation, a dialogue box will pop up for cross-check.

Step 5: Click on 'OK'.

Step 6: Once the codes are redeemed successfully, players can collect their reward in the in-game mail section.

Here are the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for November 13:

FEY8 OKMN BVD1

FEDF GBNJ U76E

3IBBMSL7AK8G



FFGF DSDF GHJKFLKJ UYTR ESWAFFVG BHNJ MUY6FXCV BHNJ MKLPFD5G HJKJ HGF3FIUY TRED SWASFHJI KUYT RED2F5RE SWAZ XCVGFDFV CSAS EDRF

Additional Garena Free Fire latest redeem codes for today

F3SD FVGB HNJM

F2DC FVGB HJKJ

FMNB V2SW SI34

FFXV GG8 NU4YB

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

ERTY HJNB VCDS

F9IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

Additionally, gamers can get the add-ons using diamonds that can be purchased from Garena. While gamers can purchase diamonds from Garena, however, there are a few ways you can earn diamonds for free. Currently, there are four ways you can earn free diamonds- Booyah! app, Google Opinion Rewards, Poll Pay app and Easy Rewards. Notably, there are 30 characters and 10 pets in the game.