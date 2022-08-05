Friendship Day 2022: How to download and send WhatsApp stickers

Friendship Day 2022

Friendship Day 2022 is right around the corner. Every year, India celebrates National Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August and this year, the country will mark Friendship Day 2022 on August 7. People celebrate Friendship Day to honor the bond that they share with their friends. Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, people across the globe are getting used to celebrating festivals by avoiding gathering and crowded places. Thanks to instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, it is easier to reach out to friends and send greetings and wishes to our loved ones. One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions such as Friendship Day 2022, Independence Day and other occasions. If you want to know how to download and send Friendship Day 2022 stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search ‘Friendship Day’ stickers.

Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.

Step 4: Once it's downloaded, tap Open.

Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the ‘+’ icon or add button.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker.

Step 8: Tap emoji icon.

Step 9: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button.

Step 10: Tap the sticker that you wish to share.

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To use Friendship Day 2022 stickers on WhatsApp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward.