Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

In Madhya Pradesh, the elections for its 29 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be conducted in four phases, April 19 (phase 1), April 26 (phase 2), May 7 (phase 3), and May 13 (phase 4).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 02, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

After the first two phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 were conducted last month, voters are now gearing up to cast their vote for the third phase. The parliamentary polls will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The results of the election will be announced on June 4. In Madhya Pradesh, the elections for its 29 Lok Sabha constituencies are scheduled to be conducted in four phases, April 19 (phase 1), April 26 (phase 2), May 7 (phase 3), and May 13 (phase 4).

Vidisha is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. The seat holds great significance in the state. Over the years, the constituency has been a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vidisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

For the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP has fielded veteran leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the Vidisha seat. Chouhan has been a five-time MP from Vidisha and is aiming for his sixth win this time. In opposition, the Congress Party has announced the candidacy of Pratap Bhanu Sharma to contest from the Vidisha constituency. 

Vidisha Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, incumbent MP Ramakant Bhargava from BJP won the Vidisha seat, securing 853022 votes. Whereas, Congress’s Shailendra Patel was the runner-up who secured 349938 votes. 

Vidisha Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Late Sushma Swaraj emerged victorious in the Vidisha constituency with 714348 votes, defeating Congress’ Lakshman Singh who secured 303650 votes.

