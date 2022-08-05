Friendship Day 2022: History, significance, date of the special day

File Photo

Friendship is one of the best relationships you can have with someone. Based on the idea of unconditional love, the bond of friendship doesn’t know any boundaries related to caste, creed, colour, age, religion and ethnicity.

Friends are always present to help you when you need a shoulder to cry on. They fight for you, support you and often guide you to tread upon the right path.

Every year, India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This year, Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 7. You can enjoy get togethers with your friends or spend your days partying in a relaxing café or lounge.

People across the country celebrate the day to honour the friendship that they share with their beautiful friends.

As we prep to celebrate Friendship Day 2022, let us know more about the history and significance of the day

History of Friendship Day 2022

The idea of Friendship Day was first proposed by Joce Hall in Paraguay in 1958. He was the owner of Hallmark Cards. Initially, the idea didn’t get much appreciation as people started losing interest in it as they thought it is a ploy to commercialise and boost the sales of greeting cards.

In 2011, the United Nations announced July 30 to be celebrated as World Friendship Day. Notably, many countries celebrate the day on different days.

Significance of Friendship Day 2022

Friendship Day 2022 is celebrated to spread happiness in the lives of all those who make the bond of friendship beautiful for us. On this day, the United Nations urges people to observe friendship, cooperation and understanding among each other.