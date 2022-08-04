Friendship Day 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to express love to your BFFs

File Photo

Friendship is one of the most beautiful relationships that one can ever have. A friendly bond doesn’t rely on anything apart from unconditional love. There are no barriers related to caste, creed, colour, age, religious and ethnicity in friendship.

New friends can be found on any stage of our life. They are there to hand hold in needy times. They will lend you a shoulder when you need to cry. Friendship day is celebrated to honour this beautiful bond between humans. People all over the country gather to commemorate their BFF journey. Many people like to raise a toast to each other’s health and many more years together.

In India, Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 7, which marks the first Sunday of August 2022.

Here are some WhatsApp wishes, messages and quotes that you can share with your loved ones.

Whatsapp messages for Friendship Day 2022

- Friendships are like Tom and Jerry. They often tease each other, knock down each other, irritate each other yet they can’t live without each other!

- While there may not be many things between us to remember forever but there is something that will not make us forget each other, our friendship.

- Happy friendship day 2022! I’ve always found you whenever I needed support, guidance, and someone to watch my back. Thanks for everything that you’ve ever done for me.

- Leo Buscaglia once said. “A single rose can be my garden…a single friend, my world.” I am so lucky to have found a person like you my friend. Happy Friendship Day!

- When I was small, I used to pray to God to give me the most special friend in this world and when I see you, I know that my prayers have been answered well… Happy Friendship Day.

-You know every trick to make me smile and every magic to make my sadness disappear. Your kind of friend is so rare because you are the most precious gem in the world!

Quotes for Friendship Day 2022

- Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything. — Muhammad Ali

- Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born. — Anais Nin

- For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone — Audrey Hepburn

- The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

- “In the sweetness of friendship let there be laughter, and sharing of pleasures. For in the dew of little the heart finds its mornings and is refreshed.”- Khalil Gibran

WhatsApp wishes for Friendship Day 2022

- You are one of the blessings I got in life. I’m grateful to God for our friendship. Happy Friendship Day, my buddy!

- Hey, friend! Happy Friendship Day 2022! You are one of the kindest, funniest, and most helpful one I’ve ever met. Let’s stick to each other forever.

- Dearest friend, I love you the most because you are always there to join me in the stupidest things in life…. Happy Friendship Day to you!

- Wishing you a happy friendship day, my dear friend. May God strengthen our bond and fill our lives with happy memories.

- Happy Friendship Day, my buddy! You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship last forever!