Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Apple AirPods Pro are the most advanced earbuds in Apple's portfolio. It is the 'Pro' version of the Apple AirPods, the most popular TWS earbuds in the world. At the time of launch, the Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case was priced at Rs 26,300.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is now live ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale and Apple products including Apple AirPods and Apple iPhones are available at massive discount. The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale will last till July 19 and will offer attractive deals on products across various categories including smartphones, earbuds, TVs, ACs and others. If you are planning to buy Apple AirPods Pro this may not be a good time as the company is working on a new model with better features however at Rs 590, Apple AirPods Pro is a deal to steal. Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at just Rs 590 in Flipkart sale after Rs 25,710 discount.

The Apple AirPods Pro are currently priced at Rs 15,990 on Flipkart after a Rs 10,310 discount. Unlike other ecommerce platforms, Flipkart allows you to exchange your old smartphone to get discounts on most electronic products and not just smartphones. This means if you have an old smartphone to exchange, Flipkart can give you an additional Rs 15,400 off. With all offers and discounts, Flipkart is offering Apple AirPods Pro at just Rs 590 in Big Saving Days Sale.

The Apple AirPods Pro are the most advanced earbuds in Apple’s portfolio. It is the ‘Pro’ version of the Apple AirPods, the most popular TWS earbuds in the world. At the time of launch, the Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case was priced at Rs 26,300. The small AirPods Pro have a unique design which can be easily identified. The Apple AirPods Pro are also one of the most reliable earbuds available in the market and many popular celebrities can be seen using them.

The Apple AirPods Pro feature a smaller stem and come with silicone tips that are sweat and water resistant. The earbuds get active noise cancellation and transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you. Last year, the company launched a newer version of the Apple AirPods Pro with advanced processing and features. But the first 1st-gen Apple AirPods Pro is still a smart buy, keeping the price in mind.

