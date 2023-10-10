Elon Musk announces new feature for X users, pushed for paid subscription

According to reports, X would split the current $8 Premium subscription into three different plans: Basic, Standard, and Plus, at various price points.

Elon Musk has announced that users of X, formerly known as Twitter, can now restrict unverified accounts from replying to their posts. In a post, the world’s richest man wrote, ““you can now limit replies to verified users”. Since the acquisition of the micro-blogging platform by Elon Musk, it has gone through some radical changes, including the rebranding.

X’s owner Elon Musk believes that the new limitation “should help a lot with spam bots”. However, the move also means it could be hard for those who are now X premium service subscribers to refute misinformation that continues to increase on the platform.

An X user commented: “The most important question is, will this impact free speech?”

“While it looks great, it’s not such a great step because some people are not verified; nor do they want to,” another posted. Musk is trying hard to force everyone to pay to use X.

X (formerly Twitter) is now planning to split its premium paid subscription service into three membership tiers to earn more money and become profitable by 2024.

According to reports, X would split the current $8 Premium subscription into three different plans: Basic, Standard, and Plus, at various price points.

It remains unclear if a free X version will continue to exist. The entry-level Basic plan will not reduce the number of ads that users see on the platform.

The Standard tier will show half as many ads and the top Plus premium offering will remove ads entirely and may cost more than $8 per month. (with inputs from IANS)