Apple users no longer to 'subscribe' to podcasts, to 'follow' them

Headlines

What is alleged ‘panic button scam’ in Delhi buses, taxis? Why BJP has accused AAP of Rs 500 crore fraud

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Meet great grandson of Rs 31,205,000 crore Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) founder, his net worth is…

Controversial 'Baby Mute' mask sparks horror among parents - designed to 'silence cries'

Meet Soham Mahapatra, who left high-paying job, cleared GATE to join Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After renaming Twitter, Musk now rebrands TweetDeck

Meet Soham Mahapatra, who left high-paying job, cleared GATE to join Bhabha Atomic Research Centre as...

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

10 Animals that can regenerate organs

Mahindra Thar imagined as an electric SUV

Weight loss tips: 9 Indian herbs and spices to reduce belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Priyanka Chopra looks for supermoon with daughter Malti Marie in adorable pics, fans call them ‘cutest’

Ranveer Singh reveals redaction of Deepika Padukone’s mother to their relationship, says ‘unke palle kuch nhi pada'

Kangana Ranaut wishes to star with this action hero, and it’s not Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff or Hrithik Roshan

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple users no longer to 'subscribe' to podcasts, to 'follow' them

Interestingly, Spotify used the word 'follow' to describe the feature that adds favorite podcasts to the playlist.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 12, 2021, 12:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

American multinational technology company Apple will soon no longer be allowing its users to 'subscribe' to podcasts, rather they will now be 'following' them.

According to Mashable, this new change to Apple podcasts will roll out along with the release of iOS 14.5. However, the beta version of the iOS update already has the change available in it.

Though it may look like not a big change but Edison Research, a market analysis firm had found that 47% of people who don't listen to podcasts, actually thought that it costed money to 'subscribe' to podcasts.

In a recent newsletter, senior vice president of Edison Research Tom Webster stressed that the reason for this is because of the word 'subscribe'. This is a big issue if nearly half of the people surveyed associate 'subscribe' with paid subscriptions.

How many people would have been listening to podcasts over the years if they knew it was free to do so?

Apple, which has long been the leader in podcasting platforms with iTunes then its Apple Podcasts app, really faced competition when music streaming giant Spotify entered the podcasting world.

Interestingly, Spotify used the word 'follow' to describe the feature that adds favorite podcasts to the playlist. Other major podcasting platforms such as Stitcher, Amazon Music, and Audible all use 'follow' instead of 'subscribe'.

As per Mashable, after this official switch by Apple, it seems YouTube and Google Podcasts will remain as the final giants in the podcasting industry to keep the 'subscribe' button. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This superstar lost all his money, bungalows to gambling, was one of India’s richest actor, died in...

Shakti Kapoor recalls his FTII days with Mithun Chakraborty — Check

Meet bank manager’s son with net worth Rs 11500 crore who founded Rs 2,87,000 crore firm

ITR filing 2023: Here’s how much penalty taxpayers will have to pay if failed to file income tax returns by today

Haryana violence live updates: Death toll rises to 5, mosque attacked in Gurugram, curfew in Nuh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE