Apple's Self Service Repair programme now available for iPhone 14 lineup

Users now don't have to contact the programme's support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

Apple

Apple has announced that its Self Service Repair programme is now available for the iPhone 14 lineup and additional Mac models, including the 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro powered by M2 chips.

"Since April 2022, Self Service Repair has given anyone with experience repairing electronic devices access to the same manuals, genuine Apple parts and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Service Providers," the iPhone maker said.

The tech giant will also make the System Configuration process used for iPhone repairs, such as displays, batteries, and cameras, even easier to use.

System Configuration is a post-repair software tool which makes sure that repairs with genuine Apple parts are completed correctly and are working properly.

"Self Service Repair users can now initiate System Configuration by placing their devices into Diagnostics mode and following on screen prompts," the iPhone maker said.

Users now don't have to contact the programme's support team to run the final step of a repair, but the team will still be available to assist as needed.

"Self Service Repair will also be available for the True Depth camera and top speaker for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, as well as Mac desktops with M1, in the US, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK," it added.

