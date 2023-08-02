Headlines

Apple’s rare ‘first’ computer expected to sell for Rs 1,64,69,140, has sign of founder on it

Technology

Apple’s rare ‘first’ computer expected to sell for Rs 1,64,69,140, has sign of founder on it

Apple-1 prototype sold last year for nearly $700,000 (around Rs 5,76,11,295). For those who are unaware, the Apple-1 used to retail for $666 at the time of launch.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world and has a long history of making iconic gadgets. In the last few weeks, rare Apple products have been sold at record prices. A rare 16 year old original Apple iPhone fetched around Rs 1,29,80,000 ($158,000) in an auction, breaking several records. Now, a vintage Apple computer that is signed by company’s co-founder Steve Wozniak is going for sale at an auction. The rare Apple-1 computer has been restored to a fully operational state. It comes with a custom-built case with a built-in keyboard and is expected to sell for $200,000 (around Rs 1,64,69,140). Although it may sound unbelievable, if the auction house manages to sell the rare computer for Rs 1,64,69,140, it still won’t be the most expensive Apple computer.

To recall, an Apple-1 prototype sold last year for nearly $700,000 (around Rs 5,76,11,295). For those who are unaware, the Apple-1 used to retail for $666 at the time of launch. Around 200 of these units were made in Steve Jobs’ garage in Los Altos, California and the company managed to sell around 175 of them.

The rare computer that is going for auction was signed “Woz” by Wozniak at an event at Bryant University in 2017. The current owner bought this used Apple-1 computer in 1980 at a computer hobbyist show in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Apart from this, a cheque signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak is also up for auction.

