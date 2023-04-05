Apple iPhones to get iOS 17 later this year, but these models may miss out

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to witness what new features they will get later this year. Apple is hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 5 through 9, 2023. Free for all developers, WWDC23 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements. This means that Apple iPhone users will be able to get a glimpse of what iOS 17 will offer to users. Although Apple is known to offer updates to older smartphones, a report by MacRumors suggests that a range of iconic smartphone models will not receive iOS 17 update.

As per the report, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Phone X will not get support for the new iOS 17 due to hardware limitations. To recall, Apple dropped support for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 on a few devices, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini.

This year’s event will also provide them with unique access to Apple engineers, as well as insight into new technologies and tools to help them realise their visions. Along with announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year’s online program will include sessions, one-on-one labs, and opportunities to engage with Apple engineers and other developers. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to attend a special day at Apple Park on June 5 to watch the keynote and State of the Union, alongside the global online community. Space for this in-person event will be limited, and details on how to apply to attend can be found on the Apple Developer site and app.