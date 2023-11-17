Apple iPhone users to soon get RCS support, texting with Android users to get better

RCS messaging allows users to get support for encryption, read receipts, typing indicators, high-res images and videos while sending texts.

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to communicate with Android users in a better way as Apple has confirmed to support the RCS (Rich Communication Services) messaging standard. The tech giant has confirmed to 9to5Mac that the RCC messaging will come to Apple iPhones later in 2024. It looks like Nothing’s way of bringing iMessage to Android phones may have forced Apple to take this decision. For those who are unaware, Google and Samsung have been pushing for Apple to add support for RCS. As Apple denied support to RCS previously, Nothing found a way to add iMessage support on Android.

RCS messaging allows users to get support for encryption, read receipts, typing indicators, high-res images and videos while sending texts. As of now, it is only available for Android phone users but with Apple’s support, it will offer better interoperability for cross-platform messages.

“Later next year, we will be adding support for RCS Universal Profile, the standard as currently published by the GSM Association. We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS,” an Apple spokesperson was quoted as saying.

This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users, said the company. Apple will let users share locations in text threads and RCS messages will be green, like SMS messages.

However, Apple is not opening up iMessage to other platforms but instead replace SMS and MMS and “exist separately from iMessage when available.”