Apple iPhone users get new camera mode with latest WhatsApp beta update

The new camera mode is expected to roll out to more Apple iPhone users over the coming days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Apple iPhone users get new camera mode with latest WhatsApp beta update
WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new camera mode which will allow users to easily record videos hands-free on iOS beta. This feature is rolling out to some beta testers after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.74 update from the TestFlight app, reports WABetaInfo.

Users are now able to switch to video mode easily with just a tap and they don`t need to tap and hold to record videos hands-free.

Moreover, it is now possible to switch from front to back camera and vice versa when recording, which makes it easier to record videos.

The new camera mode is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new switch camera mode, which will allow users to switch between a camera and video mode, on iOS beta.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, WhatsApp was reportedly rolling out longer group subjects and descriptions on iOS beta, making it easier for users to better describe groups.

TS Inter 2023 Practical exam admit card out at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: See how to download here
