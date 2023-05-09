Apple iPhone maker buys massive site in Bengaluru for Rs 3,00,00,00,000; check details (file photo)

Days after Apple opened its two stores in India, Apple iPhone maker Foxconn has bought a huge piece of land on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the key Apple supplier said in a filing on Tuesday, Live Mint reported.

The firm has bought 13 million-square-foot land in Devanahalli near the Kempegowda International Airport, it said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange. For the unversed, Foxconn is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and the main assembler of Apple iPhones.

Foxconn's subsidiary Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development bought the land for approximately Rs 300 crore (USD 37 million), MoneyControl reported. Foxconn started manufacturing Apple handsets in India in 2019. It started manufacturing the product at its plant in Tamil Nadu. Besides, two other Taiwanese suppliers, Wistron and Pegatron, also manufacture and assemble Apple devices in India.

Earlier in March, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said that Apple would 'soon' manufacture iPhones at a new plant in the state, and it will create about 100,000 jobs.

In the month, Foxconn chairman Young Liu visited the state to 'deepen partnerships' and seek cooperation in new areas including semiconductor development and electric vehicles. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

