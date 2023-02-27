Search icon
Apple iPhone 15 Pro to have no physical buttons, leaked renders suggest

Renders of Apple iPhone 15 Pro shared by known tipster Ice Universe suggest the Apple iPhone 15 Pro will also be the first iPhone to sport no physical button.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Apple iPhone 15 Pro to have no physical buttons, leaked renders suggest
Apple iPhone 15 Pro (Image: Ice Universe)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro has been the talk of the town since live images of the upcoming Apple flagship were leaked way ahead of launch. Apple is not known to reveal anything about its upcoming devices but its distributors and suppliers often reveal what fans can expect. Since the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series, the attention of tipsters moved to the Apple iPhone 15 series. In the last few weeks, we have seen a couple of leaked images of Apple iPhone 15 Pro suggesting that it will be the first iPhone to sport USB-C port. The leaked images also show a deeper curve on the edges. The brushed metal on the device also hints that Apple is using titanium material instead of stainless steel. Renders of Apple iPhone 15 Pro shared by known tipster Ice Universe suggest the Apple iPhone 15 Pro will also be the first iPhone to sport no physical button.

This is not the first time that we have heard news about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models missing out on physical buttons. A couple of months ago, known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that iPhone 15 models may adopt a solid-state button design which will feel similar to the home button design of Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 8, Apple iPhone SE 2 and Apple iPhone SE 3.

“There will be Taptic Engines located on the internal left and right sides to provide force feedback to make users feel like they are pressing physical buttons.” Kuo revealed in his tweet.

“Due to this design change, the number of Taptic Engines used in each iPhone will increase from the current one to three. As a result, the existing Taptic Engine suppliers, Luxshare ICT (1st supplier) and AAC Technologies (2nd supplier) will be significant beneficiaries.” he further added.

Kuo also believes that Android smartphones will also follow Apple's design to create new selling points, which is a structural positive for the mobile phone vibrator industry.

