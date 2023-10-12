Apple iPhone 15 available at just Rs 39,250 on Flipkart after Rs 40,650 off, check details

Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year.

Apple iPhone 15 is the most affordable model in Apple's flagship iPhone 15 series. The Apple iPhone 15 is the biggest upgrade iPhone has received in years and it is one of the most advanced Apple iPhone launched till date. Made in India, the Apple iPhone 15 has received a phenomenal response since the launch day. Apple iPhone 15 is a significant upgrade from last year with tons of new features. Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year. The Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 79,900 in India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 39,250 on Flipkart after Rs 40,650 off.

Apple iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 79,900 on Flipkart and buyers can get Rs 1500 off on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 78,400. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 39,150 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 39,250. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 39,250 on Flipkart after Rs 40,650 off.

Apple iPhone 15 looks similar to Apple iPhone 14 at first glance however it is a lot different in terms of feel. The Apple iPhone 15 edges are not as flat as its predecessor. The edges of the new iPhone are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The design will also make it feel lighter. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels and notchless design with the Dynamic Island. At the rear, the phone gets frosted glass and slightly larger camera lens. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.

Apple iPhone 15’s camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor.