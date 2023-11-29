Headlines

Uttarkashi tunnel: 22-year-old trapped worker describes his 17-day nightmare inside tunnel



Meet man who turned WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore firm, got Rs 1600 crore from Mukesh Ambani, now posted loss of…



Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 24,999 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 34,500 off, check details

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

Apple iPhone 14 is one of the most selling iPhone models this year. Initially the Apple iPhone 14 failed to get attention of the buyers due to its similarities with the Apple iPhone 13 but with massive discounts in Flipkart sales, iPhone 14 received a phenomenal response. It was the showstopper of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 as it was available at the lowest-ever price. Although Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is over, Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount in the current Flipkart sale. Currently, Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 24,999 in the Flipkart Sale after Rs 36,000 off. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly one of the best phones that you can get. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 60,999 on Flipkart after Rs 8,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, Citi Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and OneCard credit card users can get up to Rs 1500 discount on EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 59,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 34,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 24,999 in the Flipkart sale. 

Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. 

