Apple iPhone 14 available at lowest price ever after Rs 56400 off in Flipkart sale, priced at just Rs…

Twitter
Headlines

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

'Never visited NCA...': Rohit Sharma's high praise for Virat Kohli's excellence

No more elections in India, if Modi wins 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says Congress President Kharge

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sachin Tendulkar-backed Rs 4206 crore company inks pact with Rolls-Royce to make...

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Benefits of eating sprouts daily

8 reasons why budget is important

Tips to protect your plants in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bigg Boss 17 | Munawar Faruqui Reveals Why He Almost Quit Show: 'I Was Going Through A Lot...'

Bihar Politics: Who Is Samrat Choudhary? Bihar's Set To Be Deputy CM

Shocking! Vince McMahon Resigns From WWE After Former Employee Janel Grant Files Suit

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

Arun Mashettey reacts to Munawar Faruqui winning BB17, says 'I was neither called cheater nor beater' | Exclusive

Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri trolled for ‘cringe’ performance on ‘Pehle Bhi Main’: ‘Bacchon ke school function se…'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 14 available at lowest price ever after Rs 56400 off in Flipkart sale, priced at just Rs…

Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart Sale. Apple iPhone 14 is the predecessor of the newly launched Apple iPhone 15 series. In the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the Apple iPhone 14 received a tremendous response and was the best-seller in the festive season. Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors. Apple iPhone 14 failed to make a mark right after the launch due to the similarities with the Apple iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 got some attention from the buyers after it got a discount in Flipkart and Amazon sales. 

Currently, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at just Rs 1,599 in the Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,400 off. At this price, the Apple iPhone 14 is undoubtedly the best phone that you can get. Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The phone received a Rs 10,000 price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Apple iPhone 14 is currently listed at Rs 57,999 on Flipkart after Rs 11,901 off from the official store price. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1500 off on Citi-branded Credit Card EMI transactions, bringing the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 56,499. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 54,900 off in exchange for your old smartphone. With all offers and discounts, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs 1,599 in the Flipkart sale. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Governance of Lord Ram was source of inspiration for Constitution makers': PM Modi in first 'Mann ki Baat' of 2024

Meet student who got 75% in Class 10, secured record-breaking job package; not from IIT, IIM, VIT, his salary is...

Outrage sparks as Salt Bae charges Rs 90 lakh bill for lavish meal in Dubai restaurant

Watch: Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from ankle injury, initiates full-tilt bowling

Viral video: When Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath pranked employees with fake police raid, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE